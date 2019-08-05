Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Cut Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $17.19 Million; Market Value Rose; Cipher Capital LP Maintains Position in Toll Brothers (TOL)

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.50M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 01/05/2018 – Regulators Fine Goldman Sachs $110 Million For ‘unsafe And Unsound’ Forex Trading Practices — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.4% On Year; 29/05/2018 – RED ELECTRICA REE.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 09/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS DEEPWATER OIL PROJECTS ARE BECOMING PROFITABLE; 03/04/2018 – EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION, CENTAURUS CAPITAL ANNOUNCE FORMATION & $300 MLN INVESTMENT OF ARG REALTY GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein likely to step down by December – NYT; 09/03/2018 – Marks: Goldman Sachs Will Go On After Blankfein (Video); 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs projects that rising costs to fund the deficit will force the government to borrow more which will push up interest rates

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 82.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 70,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The hedge fund held 155,556 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 85,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 855,701 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. – Friend Of The Long-Term Investor – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Deliver Solid Bank Earnings – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.45 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 7,335 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke Llc has invested 0.42% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 9,780 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 171,794 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Limited Com owns 1,135 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon accumulated 4.10M shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 137,804 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. M holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,372 shares. Farmers Bancshares holds 0% or 40 shares. 3,660 are held by Duff & Phelps Inv Com. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,121 shares. Hartford Inv Management Com reported 0.27% stake. Artisan Prtnrs LP reported 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). E&G Advsr LP invested in 0.51% or 6,100 shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 12,811 shares to 4,777 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 38,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,215 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 121,565 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Karp Mngmt owns 29,740 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 27,400 shares. 47,800 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. First Citizens Bank & Trust Company accumulated 0.06% or 13,728 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 7,881 shares. Pggm Investments owns 677,318 shares. Bluecrest Limited reported 17,792 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Raymond James Assoc reported 65,936 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 284,155 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Washington Tru National Bank & Trust owns 1,000 shares.

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Toll Brothers’ March 4, 2019 Presentation at Raymond James’ 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be Webcast Live – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Toll Brothers Breaks Ground on Sterling Grove, a 780-Acre Master-Planned Community in Northwest Phoenix – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Toll Brothers’ Website to Broadcast its May 22, 2019 Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Live – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Toll Brothers Earnings Preview: The Stock Appears To Be Setting Up For Another Bullish Run – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.