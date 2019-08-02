Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Boosted Its Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Position by $6.27 Million; Stock Price Declined; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $1.67 Million; Market Value Declined

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.79 million market cap company. It closed at $4.84 lastly. It is down 76.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $6.62 during the last trading session, reaching $312.88. About 1.66M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix This is […]; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 20/04/2018 – Movies: Comic Performers Play It Dark in Netflix Movies

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. bought $999,734 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 14,848 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 21,735 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% or 330,389 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 0.01% or 2.21 million shares. The California-based Whittier has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co accumulated 44,796 shares. Ameritas Inv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 126,533 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 43,990 shares. Southeastern Asset Inc Tn invested in 10.32M shares or 1.7% of the stock. Qs Invsts reported 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Amalgamated Bankshares has 24,354 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Centurylink Inv Management has invested 0.31% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33,997 shares to 285,664 shares, valued at $76.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 749,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,429 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.