Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Boosted Its Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Position; As Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose, Whitnell & Co Has Lowered by $469,832 Its Stake

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 4.11 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06M shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Allstate reported 13,757 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 13,159 shares. Nomura invested in 281,301 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 43,990 shares. Moreover, Putnam Investments Ltd has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 30,400 shares. 21,735 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability reported 90 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 43,659 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Natixis Advsr Lp owns 19,815 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 215,300 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 8,376 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Monday, May 6 the insider WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 5,185 shares to 56,932 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 21,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.50 million for 29.74 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.