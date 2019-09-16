Okumus Fund Management LTD Decreased Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Stake; CELLAVISION AB FOREIGN ORDINARY SHARES (CLVSF) Shorts Decreased By 8.51%

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) stake by 40.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 655,406 shares as Shutterfly Inc (SFLY)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Okumus Fund Management Ltd holds 974,573 shares with $49.27 million value, down from 1.63M last quarter. Shutterfly Inc now has $1.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 196,877 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

CELLAVISION AB FOREIGN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) had a decrease of 8.51% in short interest. CLVSF’s SI was 8,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.51% from 9,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 86 days are for CELLAVISION AB FOREIGN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CLVSF)’s short sellers to cover CLVSF’s short positions. It closed at $32.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 EPS, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold SFLY shares while 35 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.11 million shares or 14.07% less from 36.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

CellaVision AB provides digital solutions for blood and body fluid analysis in health care services sector. The company has market cap of $762.32 million. It offers analyzers, supplementary software, and peripheral equipment for digital microscopy in the sub-field of hematology. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically captures digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; DI-60 that integrates into the automated analysis line for blood; and CellaVision DM9600 Vet and CellaVision DM1200 Vet for blood analysis at veterinary laboratories.