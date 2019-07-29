Okumus Fund Management LTD Cut Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $17.19 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Alum Launches EPIQ Capital Group; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Goldman suspends work on U.S. IPO of HNA’s Pactera unit: sources HONG KONG (Reute; 08/03/2018 – EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA EURBr.AT : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 0.88 EURO FROM 0.85 EURO; 23/04/2018 – Goldman’s Currie Says U.S. Has ‘Pretty Limited’ Options to Curb Oil Price (Video); 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q TRADING REV $4.39B, EST. $3.89B; 29/03/2018 – SoFi’s New Boss Aims to Calm Turmoil, Fend Off Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – SABADELL SABE.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2.1 EUROS FROM 1.91 EUROS

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 10.02 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Limited invested in 0.04% or 25,027 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Zeke Advsrs holds 42,137 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.15% or 203,914 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd has invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Factory Mutual Comm owns 0.97% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 404,900 shares. Global Endowment Management L P, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,940 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 18,683 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Pzena Invest Ltd Liability holds 1.18% or 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Atwood Palmer has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 100 shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 0.12% or 24,218 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 0% or 36 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Lc has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Freestone Capital Limited Co has 5,252 shares.

