Okumus Fund Management LTD Cut Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $28.56 Million; Stock Rose; Grassi Investment Management Has Trimmed Charles Schwab (SCHW) Holding by $928,120 as Market Value Declined

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 23,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 88,777 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 111,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Charles Schwab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.15M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 538,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.12M, down from 678,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.50M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Goldman Flags Rate Risk to Equities While Tom Lee Sees Benefit; 12/03/2018 – Goldman’s move gives David Solomon a great chance to grow into the CEO job, says Cramer; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS GLOBAL GROWTH SEEMS COORDINATED; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Reaps the Benefits of Diversification; 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over […]; 01/05/2018 – Goldman-Backed JRE Sets 2025 Wind Target in Japan Power Drive; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 16.1 PCT

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.81 million for 15.45 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 67,725 shares to 71,971 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Dev (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

