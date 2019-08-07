Okumus Fund Management LTD Cut Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $17.19 Million; As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Shares Rose, Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Boosted Stake

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 2.26M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/04/2018 – Financiers From Goldman to Avenue Find Fun at NYC’s Spring Galas; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 03/04/2018 – MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Ryan co-head of Americas M&A; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 10/05/2018 – IMF ‘Cheap Financing’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video); 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO LLOYD BLANKFEIN COMMENTS ON CNBC INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PERFORMANCE METRICS ARE TRACKING “IN LINE OR BETTER” THAN MANAGEMENT GOALS -CFO; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – SALAME, VICE CHAIRMAN OF FIRM & GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION AND EALET, GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 649,444 shares traded or 16.40% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 102,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hercules Capital: I Am Passing Over This 9%+ Yielder (For Now) – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tricida announces $200M debt facility with Hercules Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “This 10.0% Yielding Tech-Focused BDC Will Likely Increase Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hercules Capital: This 6.25% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FGB: Trading At Historically High 8.1% Premium To NAV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advisors reported 6,500 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 830,220 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 51,880 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The reported 152,104 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc stated it has 7,326 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication accumulated 0% or 373 shares. Telemus Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 222,979 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 0% or 28,954 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 2.62 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Pnc Gp reported 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt owns 2,101 shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.30 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.