Okumus Fund Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY); Antipodean Advisors Has Raised Medicines Co (MDCO) Holding

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 152,580 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 06/05/2018 – CHINA MAY LOWER IMPORT TARIFF ON SOME FOOD, MEDICINES: DAILY; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 12/04/2018 – Life-Saving Medicines Donated For Patients In The Developing World; 06/04/2018 – DEERFIELD MGMT lll, L.P. REPORTS A 6.98 PCT STAKE IN HOMOLOGY MEDICINES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Third Rock Ventures Launches Rheos Medicines with $60 Million in Series A Funding to Harness Immunometabolism to Develop; 23/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kashyap Tele-Medicines for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 18/05/2018 – Drug Prices Drive Many Americans to Black Market for Medicines; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $684.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 837,897 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advisors has 0.02% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 195,728 shares stake. Slate Path Cap LP stated it has 4.91% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Ameritas Prtn holds 0.01% or 5,811 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 492,873 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 6.98 million shares. Invesco Ltd reported 572,749 shares. Putnam Investments holds 1.66 million shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Nomura Holdings accumulated 0% or 5,244 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has invested 0.06% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37.97 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 8,376 shares. Citigroup accumulated 72,246 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Investment Ab has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 40,500 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Alps Advisors owns 54,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arga Investment Ltd Partnership owns 23,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 17,530 were reported by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Goldman Sachs holds 2.31M shares. Whittier Tru Company has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 47 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Company holds 0% or 473,842 shares. 14,643 are owned by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Reliance Of Delaware reported 16,381 shares. 60,000 are owned by Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 47,172 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP stated it has 38,230 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.