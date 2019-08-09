Okumus Fund Management LTD Boosted Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Stake; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Glazer Capital Lifted Position

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 348,064 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.55M market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 4.56M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 37,717 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Madison Corp by 285,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,486 shares, and cut its stake in Allegro Merger Corp.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Quad/Graphics, LSC terminate $1.4 billion merger agreement – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Regular Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Apple Tops Q3 Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 140,736 shares. Prelude Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Whittier Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company holds 76,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 59,100 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 305,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 29,251 are owned by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Element Capital Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 19,947 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 60,760 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0% or 3,616 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 119,315 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 94,643 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 2,500 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares with value of $22,700 were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.