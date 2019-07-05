Okumus Fund Management LTD Boosted Its Stake in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) by $6.27 Million as Stock Declined; Snap On (SNA) Shareholder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Decreased Its Position by $9.12 Million

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 58,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,638 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87 million, down from 147,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $161.81. About 214,762 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 913,322 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 40,382 shares to 194,560 shares, valued at $20.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 65,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 697,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 12,376 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 7,510 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Financial stated it has 112,757 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As owns 10,959 shares. 166 are owned by Plante Moran Fincl Ltd. Aviva Public Limited accumulated 20,850 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Foundry Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,061 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 141 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.07% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 11,116 shares. Starr Intll Com holds 0.07% or 1,111 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 23,659 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech owns 10,455 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 5.48M shares.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.21 earnings per share, up 3.22% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.11 per share. SNA’s profit will be $178.01M for 12.60 P/E if the $3.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.64% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $22,700 was made by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6.