Okta Inc. (OKTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With USA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) and USA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Technical & System Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta Inc. 111 30.69 N/A -1.38 0.00 USA Technologies Inc. 6 2.98 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) and USA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta Inc. 0.00% -61.7% -17.1% USA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Okta Inc. and USA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 USA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$136.27 is Okta Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 6.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Okta Inc. and USA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 71.46% respectively. About 0.5% of Okta Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, USA Technologies Inc. has 9.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Okta Inc. -4.52% 6.87% 28.08% 65.8% 162.66% 105.06% USA Technologies Inc. -0.9% -12.27% 17.08% 13.45% -51.44% 69.15%

For the past year Okta Inc. has stronger performance than USA Technologies Inc.

Summary

Okta Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors USA Technologies Inc.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The companyÂ’s identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk, and other. USA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.