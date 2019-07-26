Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Reaches $140.30 High on Jul, 26; Osiris Therapeutics (OSIR) Sentiment Is 2.54

The stock of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) reached all time high today, Jul, 26 and still has $148.72 target or 6.00% above today’s $140.30 share price. This indicates more upside for the $16.01 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $148.72 PT is reached, the company will be worth $960.84M more. The stock increased 2.69% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.3. About 787,699 shares traded. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has risen 120.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.99% the S&P500. Some Historical OKTA News: 16/05/2018 – BETTERCLOUD, OKTA IN SAAS IDENTITY & OPS MANAGEMENT PACT; 07/03/2018 – OKTA 4Q REV. $77.8M, PRELIM. $77M-$77.5M; 23/05/2018 – Okta Eliminates Passwords, Backed by New Okta Threatlnsight; 24/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Okta loses product chief; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 23/05/2018 – Okta and VMware Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Identity Capabilities for the Digital Workspace; 22/04/2018 – DJ Okta Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKTA); 07/03/2018 – Okta Identity Cloud Securely Connects JetBlue to its Customers; 23/05/2018 – Okta Announces Project Onramp: Set Up Apps from Okta with One Click; 23/05/2018 – Okta Launches Sign In with Okta, Business Authentication for App Providers

Osiris Therapeutics Inc (OSIR) investors sentiment decreased to 2.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.29, from 3.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 33 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 13 decreased and sold their equity positions in Osiris Therapeutics Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 5.93 million shares, up from 5.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Osiris Therapeutics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 6 Increased: 15 New Position: 18.

More notable recent Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Okta (OKTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Okta (OKTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FXL, I, OKTA, CY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Okta had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 3. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The company has market cap of $16.01 billion. The companyÂ’s identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It currently has negative earnings. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers.

Analysts await Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Okta, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Questions About Osiris Therapeutics Buyout – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Osiris Therapeutics Is Undervalued In Buyout – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Acquisition by Smith & Nephew plc – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Osiris Therapeutics, Inc Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Enters Agreement to be Acquired by Smith & Nephew plc – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. for 1.23 million shares. Berkley W R Corp owns 109,601 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Water Island Capital Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 257,485 shares. The New York-based Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Deltec Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares.