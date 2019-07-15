Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Reaches $138.19 High on Jul, 15; GCL POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (GCPEF) Shorts Increased By 0.72%

GCL POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:GCPEF) had an increase of 0.72% in short interest. GCPEF’s SI was 162.40 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.72% from 161.24 million shares previously. With 7,700 avg volume, 21090 days are for GCL POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:GCPEF)’s short sellers to cover GCPEF’s short positions. It closed at $0.055 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) reached all time high today, Jul, 15 and still has $149.25 target or 8.00% above today’s $138.19 share price. This indicates more upside for the $15.77 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $149.25 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.26B more. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $138.19. About 1.08 million shares traded. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has risen 120.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.99% the S&P500. Some Historical OKTA News: 23/05/2018 – Fuze Expands Okta Integration to Power Greater Enterprise Productivity and Security; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Okta CEO McKinnon on the Tech IPO Landscape and Data Security (Video); 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE OF $343 TO $348 MLN; 16/05/2018 – BETTERCLOUD, OKTA IN SAAS IDENTITY & OPS MANAGEMENT PACT; 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 07/03/2018 – Okta Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 07/03/2018 – Okta 4Q Rev $77.8M

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a solar photovoltaic firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It operates through Solar Material Business, Solar Farm Business, and New Energy Business divisions. It has a 5.5 P/E ratio. The Solar Material Business segment primarily makes and sells polysilicon and wafer to companies operating in the solar industry.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The company has market cap of $15.77 billion. The companyÂ’s identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It currently has negative earnings. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers.

Analysts await Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Okta, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% EPS growth.

