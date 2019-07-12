Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Reaches $134.07 After 5.00% Down Move; Castine Capital Management Increased United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Holding By $10.81 Million

Castine Capital Management Llc increased United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) stake by 79.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc acquired 772,038 shares as United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK)’s stock declined 13.24%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 1.75M shares with $25.06 million value, up from 973,962 last quarter. United Finl Bancorp Inc New now has $718.87 million valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 19,905 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 20.40% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNITED BANK WILL ASSUME APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN OF BRANCH DEPOSITS IN TRANSACTION; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – United Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX GROUP 105.26 BLN NAIRA VS 90.64 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 17/05/2018 – United Financial Chief Andrew Levy Departs Company

The stock of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $134.07. About 717,861 shares traded. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has risen 120.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.99% the S&P500. Some Historical OKTA News: 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to take the enterprise world seriously, and its new partner, identity management service Okta, can provide much-needed credibility; 27/03/2018 – Okta CEO McKinnon on the Tech IPO Landscape and Data Security (Video); 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 21/05/2018 – Acuant Announces Okta Integration to Provide Identity Proofing Solutions to Combat Fraud; 16/05/2018 – BETTERCLOUD, OKTA IN SAAS IDENTITY & OPS MANAGEMENT PACT; 07/03/2018 KPMG Bolsters Cyber Capabilities With Okta Alliance; 23/05/2018 – Fuze Expands Okta Integration to Power Greater Enterprise Productivity and Security; 07/03/2018 – Okta Identity Cloud Securely Connects JetBlue to its Customers; 24/05/2018 – Okta Announces Grant to Fast Forward, Technology Nonprofit CommunityThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $15.43B company. It was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $127.37 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OKTA worth $771.50M less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold UBNK shares while 35 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.49 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 123,400 shares. Trexquant Lp accumulated 10,635 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 109,902 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management holds 0% or 151 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Gp has invested 0.19% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Amer Intl Group Incorporated holds 32,346 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt reported 278,985 shares. Creative Planning reported 18,067 shares stake. Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability Com reported 152,318 shares. Federated Pa reported 389 shares stake. Huntington Bancshares invested in 11,383 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.5% or 43,294 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.41 million shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 18,164 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco has invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Analysts await Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Okta, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% EPS growth.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The company has market cap of $15.43 billion. The companyÂ’s identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It currently has negative earnings. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers.

