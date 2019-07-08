Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Reaches $129.09 After 6.00% Up Move; Omers Administration Decreased By $15.48 Million Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding

The stock of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.08% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.09. About 243,990 shares traded. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has risen 120.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.99% the S&P500. Some Historical OKTA News: 16/05/2018 – BETTERCLOUD, OKTA IN SAAS IDENTITY & OPS MANAGEMENT PACT; 16/05/2018 – BetterCloud and Okta Partner to Deliver SaaS Identity & Operations Management; 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 23/05/2018 – Zylo Kicks SaaS Optimization into High Gear for Okta Customers; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 22/05/2018 – ScaleFT to Showcase Zero Trust Access with Okta at Oktane18; 07/03/2018 – Okta Sees 1Q Rev $78M-$79M; 23/05/2018 – Okta Powers Modern Authentication for Apps and Websites for Free; 07/03/2018 – Okta Identity Cloud Securely Connects JetBlue to its Customers; 07/03/2018 – OKTA 4Q REV. $77.8M, PRELIM. $77M-$77.5MThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $14.73 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $136.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OKTA worth $884.04 million more.

Omers Administration Corp decreased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 7.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp sold 78,599 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 19.22%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 950,950 shares with $188.17 million value, down from 1.03M last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $50.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $230.49. About 59,145 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars

Among 3 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Credit Suisse maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $222 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of APD in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Love Drop The Ball On Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products to Highlight Reliable and Efficient Medical Gas Supply at ASHE Annual Conference – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Saudi Aramco and Air Products Inaugurate Saudi Arabia’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply MEMC Korea’s New 300mm Silicon Wafer Fab in Cheonan, South Korea – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.08 million for 26.93 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 14,341 shares. 2,575 are owned by Tradition Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Eqis stated it has 1,744 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,232 shares. Alleghany Corporation De stated it has 378,000 shares. Moller Fin Serv owns 0.17% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,000 shares. Tower Research Limited (Trc) holds 0.05% or 4,637 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Mgmt holds 3,312 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Corp reported 10,083 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Virginia-based Yorktown & Research Comm has invested 0.31% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cambridge Investment Advsr owns 9,678 shares. Ghp Investment Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 16,440 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 0.16% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 10 stated it has 0.46% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Omers Administration Corp increased Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) stake by 6,500 shares to 67,500 valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 4,520 shares and now owns 472,130 shares. Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) was raised too.

Analysts await Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Okta, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Okta Management Talks International Momentum, Headcount Growth, and More – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FXL, I, OKTA, CY – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Okta, Inc. (OKTA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Want To Be Rich? Here’s Why Buy-And-Hold Won’t Get You There… – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Okta Named a Leader in Identity-as-a-Service for Enterprise – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Okta had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 4.