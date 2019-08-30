Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Reaches $126.13 After 8.00% Down Move; Vulcan Value Partners Has Cut By $101.39 Million Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding

The stock of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $126.13. About 711,348 shares traded. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has risen 162.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 162.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OKTA News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 07/03/2018 KPMG Bolsters Cyber Capabilities With Okta Alliance; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 23/05/2018 – Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help; 18/05/2018 – Okta to Webcast Oktane18; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 22/04/2018 – DJ Okta Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKTA); 07/03/2018 – OKTA 4Q REV. $77.8M, PRELIM. $77M-$77.5M; 23/05/2018 – Zylo Kicks SaaS Optimization into High Gear for Okta CustomersThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $15.07 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $116.04 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OKTA worth $1.21B less.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 12.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 1.24 million shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 8.38 million shares with $691.00 million value, down from 9.61 million last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $12.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 266,256 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M

Analysts await Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Okta, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Okta has $16800 highest and $85 lowest target. $132.42’s average target is 4.99% above currents $126.13 stock price. Okta had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of OKTA in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral” rating. DA Davidson maintained Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) rating on Thursday, August 29. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $13100 target. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Guggenheim maintained Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) rating on Thursday, August 29. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $15200 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) on Monday, March 18 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Piper Jaffray. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, August 29 report.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The company has market cap of $15.07 billion. The companyÂ’s identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It currently has negative earnings. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.04 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation Ny holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 12,135 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt owns 59,107 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management holds 2.33M shares. M&T Natl Bank stated it has 22,909 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Inc holds 615,412 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Element Cap Management Limited Com stated it has 0.32% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Zebra Mngmt Lc stated it has 17,103 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,685 shares. 320,327 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 438,828 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.24% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 103,064 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 15.50% above currents $75.15 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8200 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Needham. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform” rating.