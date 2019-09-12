Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Reaches $108.92 After 8.00% Up Move; HUHTAMAKI OY SER I ORDINARY SHARES (HOYFF) SI Decreased By 6.85%

HUHTAMAKI OY SER I ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) had a decrease of 6.85% in short interest. HOYFF’s SI was 510,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.85% from 547,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5102 days are for HUHTAMAKI OY SER I ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HOYFF)’s short sellers to cover HOYFF’s short positions. It closed at $39.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.20% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $108.92. About 656,933 shares traded. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has risen 162.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 162.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OKTA News: 27/03/2018 – Okta CEO McKinnon on the Tech IPO Landscape and Data Security (Video); 23/05/2018 – Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help; 07/03/2018 – Okta 4Q Rev $77.8M; 23/05/2018 – Okta and Workplace by Facebook Partner to Power and Secure Enterprise Collaboration; 07/03/2018 – Okta Sees 1Q Rev $78M-$79M; 23/05/2018 – Okta Eliminates Passwords, Backed by New Okta ThreatInsight; 07/03/2018 – Okta Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 21/05/2018 – Acuant Announces Okta Integration to Provide Identity Proofing Solutions to Combat Fraud; 07/03/2018 – Okta 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 23/05/2018 – Okta Launches Sign In with Okta, Business Authentication for App ProvidersThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $12.97 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $117.63 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OKTA worth $1.04 billion more.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The company has market cap of $12.97 billion. The companyÂ’s identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It currently has negative earnings. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers.

Analysts await Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Okta, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why PayPal Holdings, Okta, and PaySign Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Try to Catch Okta Stockâ€™s Falling Knives – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Like Okta Stock Ahead Of Tomorrowâ€™s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Okta’s Luck Is Running Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Okta has $16800 highest and $85 lowest target. $136.27’s average target is 25.11% above currents $108.92 stock price. Okta had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Canaccord Genuity. JP Morgan maintained Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15200 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Robert W. Baird.