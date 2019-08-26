Okta, Inc. (OKTA) EPS Estimated At $-0.32; ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS (ELTP) Shorts Decreased By 85.22%

ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:ELTP) had a decrease of 85.22% in short interest. ELTP’s SI was 37,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 85.22% from 254,400 shares previously. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0609. About 338,115 shares traded. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report $-0.32 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Okta, Inc.’s analysts see -17.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 1.82 million shares traded. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has risen 162.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 162.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OKTA News: 23/05/2018 – Okta and VMware Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Identity Capabilities for the Digital Workspace; 07/03/2018 – Okta Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 23/05/2018 – Okta Announces Project Onramp: Set Up Apps from Okta with One Click; 23/05/2018 – Fuze Expands Okta Integration to Power Greater Enterprise Productivity and Security; 07/03/2018 – Okta 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 07/03/2018 – OKTA SEES 1Q REV. $78M TO $79M, EST. $75.2M; 23/05/2018 – Facebook announces a partnership with identity management service Okta; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE OF $343 TO $348 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Okta Sees 1Q Rev $78M-$79M; 24/05/2018 – Okta Announces Grant to Fast Forward, Technology Nonprofit Community

Among 6 analysts covering Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Okta has $15500 highest and $85 lowest target. $113.29’s average target is -14.47% below currents $132.46 stock price. Okta had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. The stock of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Goldman Sachs.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The company has market cap of $15.12 billion. The company's identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It currently has negative earnings. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers.

Investors sentiment Infinity in Q1 2019. Its in 2018Q4. It [12345], as 0 investors sold Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 110,000 shares or 0.00% without change from 110,000 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Limited Liability reported 50,000 shares.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company has market cap of $50.51 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products. It currently has negative earnings. It owns, licenses, and contract makes various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 15mg and 30mg capsules, and 37.5mg tablets for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand name; Lodrane D immediate release capsules for OTC allergy treatment; Methadone HCl 10mg tablets for pains under the Dolophine brand name; and Hydromorphone HCl 8mg tablets for pains under the Dilaudid brand name.