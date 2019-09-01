Okta Inc. (OKTA) and ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Comparing side by side

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) and ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) have been rivals in the Technical & System Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta Inc. 110 31.06 N/A -1.38 0.00 ScanSource Inc. 34 0.18 N/A 2.24 15.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Okta Inc. and ScanSource Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Okta Inc. and ScanSource Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta Inc. 0.00% -61.7% -17.1% ScanSource Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Okta Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, ScanSource Inc. has 2.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ScanSource Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Okta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Okta Inc. and ScanSource Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta Inc. 0 5 6 2.55 ScanSource Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Okta Inc.’s consensus target price is $132.42, while its potential upside is 4.68%. Competitively ScanSource Inc. has an average target price of $36, with potential upside of 27.39%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ScanSource Inc. is looking more favorable than Okta Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Okta Inc. and ScanSource Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 98.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Okta Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ScanSource Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Okta Inc. -4.52% 6.87% 28.08% 65.8% 162.66% 105.06% ScanSource Inc. 1.53% 3.66% -9.25% -9.66% -16.28% -1.25%

For the past year Okta Inc. has 105.06% stronger performance while ScanSource Inc. has -1.25% weaker performance.

Summary

ScanSource Inc. beats Okta Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The companyÂ’s identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The companyÂ’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies. Its AIDC and POS products are used to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, such as retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications; electronic physical security products, including identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, wireless, and networking infrastructure products; and 3D printing solutions to replace and complement traditional methods, as well as reduce the time and cost of designing new products. Its Worldwide Communications & Services segment focuses on communications technologies and services. This segment provides voice and data products, such as private branch exchanges (PBX), key systems, and telephone handsets and components that are used in voice, fax, data, voice recognition, call center management, and IP communication applications; converged communication products, such as telephone and IP network interfaces, voice over Internet protocol systems, PBX integration products, and carrier-class board systems-level products; and video products comprising video and voice conferencing, and network systems. This segment also offers data networking products that include switches, servers, and routers; and provides value-added support programs and services, such as education and training, customer configuration, marketing services, network assessments, WiFi services, and partnership programs. ScanSource, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.