Okta Inc. (OKTA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Technical & System Software company, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Okta Inc. has 76% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 70.54% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Okta Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 2.93% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Okta Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta Inc. 0.00% -61.70% -17.10% Industry Average 16.10% 12.14% 6.31%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Okta Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Okta Inc. N/A 107 0.00 Industry Average 240.19M 1.49B 40.45

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Okta Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Industry Average 1.33 2.67 4.89 2.79

Okta Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $96.86, suggesting a potential downside of -28.74%. The potential upside of the rivals is 69.68%. Okta Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Okta Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Okta Inc. -4.52% 6.87% 28.08% 65.8% 162.66% 105.06% Industry Average 4.92% 5.22% 12.13% 23.61% 50.76% 48.47%

For the past year Okta Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Okta Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Okta Inc.’s rivals have 1.99 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Okta Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Okta Inc.

Dividends

Okta Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The companyÂ’s identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.