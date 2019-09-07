Okta Inc. (OKTA) and iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Comparison side by side

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) and iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) are two firms in the Technical & System Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta Inc. 111 29.61 N/A -1.38 0.00 iCAD Inc. 6 4.17 N/A -0.56 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta Inc. 0.00% -61.7% -17.1% iCAD Inc. 0.00% -118.1% -31.6%

Liquidity

Okta Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, iCAD Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. iCAD Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Okta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 iCAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Okta Inc. has a 12.39% upside potential and an average price target of $136.27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76% of Okta Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24% of iCAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Okta Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 16.12% are iCAD Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Okta Inc. -4.52% 6.87% 28.08% 65.8% 162.66% 105.06% iCAD Inc. -6.73% 0.16% 19.96% 13.95% 113.04% 72.16%

For the past year Okta Inc. has stronger performance than iCAD Inc.

Summary

Okta Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors iCAD Inc.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The companyÂ’s identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customerÂ’s network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the companyÂ’s digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.