Oil States International (OIS) Position Held by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc; Amarillo National Bank Boosted Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $564,774 as Market Value Rose

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Oil States International Inc (OIS) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 69,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 286,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Oil States International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 98,970 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6M; 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $110.51. About 77,315 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Ameriprise reported 39,362 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Company invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Sei Invests holds 0.05% or 145,782 shares. Pnc owns 26,033 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc holds 2.18% or 455,086 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,232 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 362,457 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company reported 5,460 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 22,445 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.03% or 4,118 shares in its portfolio. 6.56M are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 50,873 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,750 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.08% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,574 shares to 30,093 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,459 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 27,258 shares to 298,684 shares, valued at $18.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 61,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,856 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.