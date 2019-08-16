Oil States International Inc. (OIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International Inc. 17 0.72 N/A -0.62 0.00 NOW Inc. 14 0.41 N/A 0.55 22.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Oil States International Inc. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, NOW Inc. has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oil States International Inc. Its rival NOW Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 1.3 respectively. Oil States International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NOW Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Oil States International Inc. and NOW Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NOW Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Oil States International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 100.63% and an $25.5 average target price. On the other hand, NOW Inc.’s potential upside is 35.36% and its average target price is $16. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Oil States International Inc. is looking more favorable than NOW Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 2.8% of Oil States International Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of NOW Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48% NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24%

For the past year Oil States International Inc. was less bullish than NOW Inc.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.