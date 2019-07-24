Oil States International Inc. (OIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International Inc. 17 0.81 N/A -0.62 0.00 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 4 0.71 N/A -4.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oil States International Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oil States International Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oil States International Inc. are 2.8 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oil States International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Oil States International Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Oil States International Inc.’s upside potential is 91.78% at a $28 consensus price target. Competitively NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 71.88%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Oil States International Inc. seems more appealing than NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Oil States International Inc. shares and 93.4% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.5% of Oil States International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil States International Inc. 1.19% 5.75% 6.77% -18.57% -48.22% 31.44% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. -13.73% -40.19% -43.38% -60% -81.9% -39.49%

For the past year Oil States International Inc. has 31.44% stronger performance while NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has -39.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Oil States International Inc. beats NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.