Oil States International Inc. (OIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Both Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) and Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International Inc. 16 0.80 N/A -0.62 0.00 Hess Midstream Partners LP 20 1.55 N/A 1.28 15.81

Demonstrates Oil States International Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oil States International Inc. are 2.8 and 1.7. Competitively, Hess Midstream Partners LP has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oil States International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Oil States International Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Oil States International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 64.17% and an $23 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Hess Midstream Partners LP is $24, which is potential 22.82% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Oil States International Inc. is looking more favorable than Hess Midstream Partners LP, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oil States International Inc. and Hess Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 50.2% respectively. Insiders owned 2.8% of Oil States International Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Hess Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48% Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73%

For the past year Oil States International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors Oil States International Inc.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.