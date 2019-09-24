Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Reaches $13.37 After 8.00% Down Move; First Community (FCCO)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

First Community Corp (FCCO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.96, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 23 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 24 decreased and sold positions in First Community Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 3.11 million shares, down from 3.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding First Community Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 12 Increased: 16 New Position: 7.

The stock of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 210,328 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6M; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1CThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $808.99M company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $12.30 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OIS worth $64.72 million less.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.38% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation for 313,782 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 179,029 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Capital Management Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 38,348 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92,096 shares.

More notable recent First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Gained 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why First Community Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FCCO) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could First Community Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FCCO) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Community Announces Executive Retirements and Promotion – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FCCO’s profit will be $2.59M for 13.59 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by First Community Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 10,359 shares traded. First Community Corporation (FCCO) has declined 22.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $141.04 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. It has a 13.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $14,792 activity.

More notable recent Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oil States Announces First Quarter 2019 Results of Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results of Operations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty services and products to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $808.99 million. It operates through two divisions, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction.

Analysts await Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Oil States International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.