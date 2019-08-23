Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Reaches $13.28 After 9.00% Down Move; Vicor (VICR) Shorts Decreased By 5.87%

The stock of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 241,368 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS; 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6MThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $803.54 million company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $12.08 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OIS worth $72.32M less.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) had a decrease of 5.87% in short interest. VICR’s SI was 1.24M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.87% from 1.31 million shares previously. With 170,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s short sellers to cover VICR’s short positions. The SI to Vicor Corporation’s float is 6.83%. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 81,822 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor divisions. It has a 45.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers modular direct current -DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 20 investors sold Vicor Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P holds 0.01% or 505,735 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt invested in 2.66% or 586,758 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). 25,406 were reported by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 836 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 33,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,000 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 11,150 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp holds 0% or 18,711 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Cap Impact Limited Liability Corp reported 49,297 shares stake. Comerica Bancshares, Michigan-based fund reported 16,031 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty services and products to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $803.54 million. It operates through two divisions, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction.