Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) EPS Estimated At $-0.07; Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) Sentiment Is 1.52

Analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report $-0.07 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Oil States International, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 347,874 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS; 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS)

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 35 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 23 decreased and sold stock positions in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund. The funds in our database now own: 5.40 million shares, up from 5.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 14 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 26.99 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund for 20,000 shares. Lucas Capital Management owns 12,300 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hwg Holdings Lp has 0.25% invested in the company for 14,489 shares. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital Inc. has invested 0.25% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 423,306 shares.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 177,284 shares traded. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold Oil States International, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 64.83 million shares or 38.11% less from 104.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 31,427 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis L P has invested 0.01% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). New York-based Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0.05% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Vanguard Group holds 0% or 6.03M shares in its portfolio. 24,248 were reported by Voya Inv Management Limited Liability. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 33,507 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,988 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 91,972 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 43,888 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. 464,364 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Wilen Inv holds 22,581 shares. Wasatch Advsrs holds 598,191 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty services and products to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $803.85 million. It operates through two divisions, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction.