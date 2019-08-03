Oil States International Inc. (OIS) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International Inc. 17 0.81 N/A -0.62 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 17 2.38 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oil States International Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oil States International Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.23 beta means Oil States International Inc.’s volatility is 123.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. USA Compression Partners LP on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oil States International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, USA Compression Partners LP which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Oil States International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to USA Compression Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oil States International Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 USA Compression Partners LP 0 1 4 2.80

Oil States International Inc.’s upside potential is 80.08% at a $25.5 average target price. Competitively USA Compression Partners LP has an average target price of $18.6, with potential upside of 10.98%. Based on the results given earlier, Oil States International Inc. is looking more favorable than USA Compression Partners LP, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Oil States International Inc. shares and 37.8% of USA Compression Partners LP shares. Oil States International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of USA Compression Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48% USA Compression Partners LP -6.31% -0.51% 6.89% 17.4% 9.54% 36.21%

For the past year Oil States International Inc. has weaker performance than USA Compression Partners LP

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.