Oil States International Inc. (OIS) and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International Inc. 16 0.80 N/A -0.62 0.00 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 3 0.48 N/A -4.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oil States International Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oil States International Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oil States International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oil States International Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 64.05% for Oil States International Inc. with consensus price target of $23. Meanwhile, NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 40.85%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oil States International Inc. is looking more favorable than NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Oil States International Inc. shares and 91.6% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. shares. Oil States International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.4% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.31% -4.75% -15.08% -43.39% -79.67% -36.94%

For the past year Oil States International Inc. had bullish trend while NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oil States International Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.