Oil States International Inc. (OIS) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Comparison side by side

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International Inc. 17 0.78 N/A -0.62 0.00 Halliburton Company 26 0.66 N/A 1.46 15.72

Table 1 highlights Oil States International Inc. and Halliburton Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% Halliburton Company 0.00% 17.9% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Oil States International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. In other hand, Halliburton Company has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oil States International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Halliburton Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Oil States International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halliburton Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Oil States International Inc. and Halliburton Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Halliburton Company 0 0 3 3.00

Oil States International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 66.67% and an $23 consensus price target. Halliburton Company on the other hand boasts of a $31.33 consensus price target and a 74.06% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Halliburton Company looks more robust than Oil States International Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Oil States International Inc. shares and 80.2% of Halliburton Company shares. 2.8% are Oil States International Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Halliburton Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48% Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47%

For the past year Oil States International Inc. had bullish trend while Halliburton Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Halliburton Company beats on 6 of the 9 factors Oil States International Inc.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.