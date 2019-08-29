Oil States International Inc. (OIS) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) Comparing side by side

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International Inc. 17 0.80 N/A -0.62 0.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 4 0.16 N/A -3.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oil States International Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oil States International Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -30.5% -18.7%

Volatility and Risk

Oil States International Inc. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 2.27 beta which makes it 127.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Oil States International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oil States International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Oil States International Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 63.47% for Oil States International Inc. with average price target of $23. On the other hand, Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 181.17% and its average price target is $4.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Oil States International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oil States International Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.2% respectively. About 2.8% of Oil States International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56%

For the past year Oil States International Inc. had bullish trend while Forum Energy Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Oil States International Inc. beats Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.