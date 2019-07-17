Oil-Dri of America (ODC) to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019; Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Sellers Increased By 6.57% Their Shorts

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:ODC) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s current price of $34.42 translates into 0.73% yield. Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 1,822 shares traded. Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) has declined 4.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ODC News: 09/03/2018 – Oil-Dri Names CEO Daniel S. Jaffee to Chairman Role; 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA – TAX EXPENSE ADJUSTMENT EFFECTIVELY REDUCED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE BY $0.69 FOR FIRST 6 MONTHS OF FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Beyond AGPs: Advancements in Natural Feed Additives Help Drive Progress in Poultry Production; 22/03/2018 – Amlan to Report on In-Feed Antibiotic Alternatives at Asia Pacific Poultry Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODC); 09/03/2018 OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY NET SALES $68.9 MLN VS $65.2 MLN

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) had an increase of 6.57% in short interest. PAA’s SI was 12.08M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.57% from 11.34M shares previously. With 3.44M avg volume, 4 days are for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s short sellers to cover PAA’s short positions. The SI to Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s float is 3.07%. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 650,941 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Plains All American Announces Open Season on Western Corridor Pipeline System – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Expand and Add New Ft. Laramie Origin, Launches Open Season – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids , natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $17.84 billion. The Company’s Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. It has a 6.96 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs.

