Oil-Dri of America (ODC) to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019; Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Had 3 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc has $14 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $8.93’s average target is 236.98% above currents $2.65 stock price. Oasis Petroleum Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by IFS Securities on Tuesday, April 23 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 5. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Williams Capital Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. See Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $6.0000 New Target: $5.5000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $7.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: IFS Securities Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $8.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $7 New Target: $6 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $6.5 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $11 New Target: $10 Maintain

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:ODC) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s current price of $32.30 translates into 0.77% yield. Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 1,525 shares traded. Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ODC News: 09/03/2018 OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 22/03/2018 – Amlan to Report on In-Feed Antibiotic Alternatives at Asia Pacific Poultry Conference; 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA – TAX EXPENSE ADJUSTMENT EFFECTIVELY REDUCED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE BY $0.69 FOR FIRST 6 MONTHS OF FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODC); 09/03/2018 – Oil-Dri Names CEO Daniel S. Jaffee to Chairman Role; 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY NET SALES $68.9 MLN VS $65.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Beyond AGPs: Advancements in Natural Feed Additives Help Drive Progress in Poultry Production

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 113,869 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar accumulated 11,250 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 12,218 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 644,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Caymus Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 2.9% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Alliancebernstein L P holds 10.06 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank holds 1,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset holds 0.01% or 336,121 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc holds 720,742 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Landscape Capital Limited Co accumulated 76,644 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Raymond James Advisors Incorporated reported 287,583 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $853.39 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.

The stock decreased 30.81% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 42.96 million shares traded or 277.14% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, makes, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $245.56 million. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. It has a 21.11 P/E ratio. The firm also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name.