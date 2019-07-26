Oil-Dri of America (ODC) to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019; Citadel Advisors Has Trimmed Stericycle (Put) (SRCL) Stake

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:ODC) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s current price of $34.85 translates into 0.72% yield. Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 2,800 shares traded. Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) has declined 4.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ODC News: 22/03/2018 – Amlan to Report on In-Feed Antibiotic Alternatives at Asia Pacific Poultry Conference; 09/03/2018 – Oil-Dri Names CEO Daniel S. Jaffee to Chairman Role; 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA – TAX EXPENSE ADJUSTMENT EFFECTIVELY REDUCED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE BY $0.69 FOR FIRST 6 MONTHS OF FISCAL 2018; 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY NET SALES $68.9 MLN VS $65.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODC); 22/03/2018 – Beyond AGPs: Advancements in Natural Feed Additives Help Drive Progress in Poultry Production; 09/03/2018 OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15

Since June 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $91,496 activity. Hindsley Paul also bought $7,049 worth of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) on Wednesday, July 10.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, makes, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $264.94 million. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. The firm also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name.