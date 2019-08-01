Oil-Dri of America (ODC) to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019; Berry Plastics (BERY)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:ODC) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s current price of $35.43 translates into 0.71% yield. Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 10,270 shares traded or 61.94% up from the average. Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ODC News: 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA – TAX EXPENSE ADJUSTMENT EFFECTIVELY REDUCED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE BY $0.69 FOR FIRST 6 MONTHS OF FISCAL 2018; 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY NET SALES $68.9 MLN VS $65.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODC); 09/03/2018 OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 22/03/2018 – Beyond AGPs: Advancements in Natural Feed Additives Help Drive Progress in Poultry Production; 22/03/2018 – Amlan to Report on In-Feed Antibiotic Alternatives at Asia Pacific Poultry Conference; 09/03/2018 – Oil-Dri Names CEO Daniel S. Jaffee to Chairman Role

Berry Plastics Corp (BERY) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 148 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 131 cut down and sold their positions in Berry Plastics Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 115.94 million shares, down from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Berry Plastics Corp in top ten positions increased from 12 to 14 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 100 Increased: 89 New Position: 59.

The stock decreased 4.03% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 4.27M shares traded or 164.34% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berry Plastics missed Q3 estimates – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Berry Plastics Group Inc (BERY) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Berry Plastics Group (BERY) to Sell ‘Seal for Life Industries’ Business to Arsenal Capital Partners for $328M – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fantastic Plastic: Berry Global Analyst Sees Solid Earnings Growth Prospects – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 12.82% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. for 3.10 million shares. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp owns 3.75 million shares or 12.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gratia Capital Llc has 9.36% invested in the company for 45,223 shares. The New York-based Eminence Capital Lp has invested 8.83% in the stock. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.59 million shares.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Malaysia, India, China, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $5.93 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Health, Hygiene & Specialties; Consumer Packaging; and Engineered Materials. It has a 19.5 P/E ratio. It offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold Oil-Dri Corporation of America shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.79 million shares or 0.51% more from 3.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) for 6,374 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested 0% in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC). Gamco Investors Et Al, New York-based fund reported 574,533 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 11,587 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc accumulated 10,624 shares. 10,070 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC). Cardinal Mngmt has invested 0.32% in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC). Needham Investment Mgmt Lc holds 63,500 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC). Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC). 7,867 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.

Since June 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $91,496 activity. On Wednesday, July 10 the insider Hindsley Paul bought $7,049.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, makes, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $269.35 million. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. It has a 23.16 P/E ratio. The firm also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name.

More notable recent Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cat’s Pride® Returns as Sponsor of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Sheltersâ„¢ Pet Adoption Campaign – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s (NYSE:ODC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Molly D. VandenHeuvel Announced as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Susan Kreh Announced as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.