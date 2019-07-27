Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Corporation of America 30 0.98 N/A 1.13 31.51 Ingevity Corporation 101 3.44 N/A 3.74 24.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Ingevity Corporation. Ingevity Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oil-Dri Corporation of America. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Oil-Dri Corporation of America is presently more expensive than Ingevity Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0.00% 7% 4.7% Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 47.4% 10.7%

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. Its rival Ingevity Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.1 respectively. Oil-Dri Corporation of America has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ingevity Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Ingevity Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0 0 0 0.00 Ingevity Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Ingevity Corporation’s average target price is $115.67, while its potential upside is 15.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.4% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America shares and 98.2% of Ingevity Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America shares. Comparatively, Ingevity Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil-Dri Corporation of America 13.07% 5.6% 27.08% 10.43% -4.11% 33.89% Ingevity Corporation -7.87% -18.09% -4.84% -6.31% 15.85% 10.3%

For the past year Oil-Dri Corporation of America has stronger performance than Ingevity Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ingevity Corporation beats Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.