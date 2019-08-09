Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) and RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) and RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Corporation of America 31 0.91 N/A 1.54 23.02 RPM International Inc. 60 1.60 N/A 1.93 35.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oil-Dri Corporation of America and RPM International Inc. RPM International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oil-Dri Corporation of America. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Oil-Dri Corporation of America is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0.00% 7% 4.8% RPM International Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 5%

Risk & Volatility

Oil-Dri Corporation of America has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RPM International Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oil-Dri Corporation of America is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival RPM International Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Oil-Dri Corporation of America is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RPM International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Oil-Dri Corporation of America and RPM International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0 0 0 0.00 RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, RPM International Inc.’s potential downside is -0.38% and its average price target is $68.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.2% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America shares are held by institutional investors while 78.6% of RPM International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s shares. Competitively, RPM International Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil-Dri Corporation of America 1.29% 0.88% 14.62% 35.49% -17.14% 33.7% RPM International Inc. 1.92% 10.44% 14.48% 20.69% 6.97% 15.4%

For the past year Oil-Dri Corporation of America has stronger performance than RPM International Inc.

Summary

RPM International Inc. beats Oil-Dri Corporation of America on 10 of the 11 factors.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.