Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Corporation of America 31 0.85 N/A 1.54 23.02 Green Plains Inc. 13 0.09 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Green Plains Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0.00% 7% 4.8% Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Oil-Dri Corporation of America is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Green Plains Inc. has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oil-Dri Corporation of America is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Green Plains Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Oil-Dri Corporation of America is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Green Plains Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Green Plains Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 0% respectively. 0.6% are Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Green Plains Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil-Dri Corporation of America 1.29% 0.88% 14.62% 35.49% -17.14% 33.7% Green Plains Inc. -4.99% -4.9% -41.2% -29.14% -37.52% -23.04%

For the past year Oil-Dri Corporation of America had bullish trend while Green Plains Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oil-Dri Corporation of America beats on 8 of the 8 factors Green Plains Inc.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.