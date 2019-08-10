Oi S.A. (OIBR-C)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) are two firms in the Diversified Communication Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oi S.A. 2 0.00 N/A 31.46 0.06 Telecom Argentina S.A. 16 0.00 N/A 0.28 59.51

Table 1 highlights Oi S.A. and Telecom Argentina S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Telecom Argentina S.A. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Oi S.A. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Oi S.A.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Telecom Argentina S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oi S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Telecom Argentina S.A. 0.00% 3.6% 2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Oi S.A. and Telecom Argentina S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oi S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Telecom Argentina S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Telecom Argentina S.A. has an average price target of $15, with potential downside of -4.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oi S.A. and Telecom Argentina S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 59% of Telecom Argentina S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oi S.A. 4.21% 0% -5.71% 20% -56% 23.75% Telecom Argentina S.A. -1.92% -4.63% 27.93% 3.81% -15.37% 8.61%

For the past year Oi S.A. was more bullish than Telecom Argentina S.A.

Summary

Telecom Argentina S.A. beats Oi S.A. on 8 of the 10 factors.