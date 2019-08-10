Oi S.A. (OIBR-C)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) are two firms in the Diversified Communication Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oi S.A.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|31.46
|0.06
|Telecom Argentina S.A.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.28
|59.51
Table 1 highlights Oi S.A. and Telecom Argentina S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Telecom Argentina S.A. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Oi S.A. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Oi S.A.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Telecom Argentina S.A.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oi S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Telecom Argentina S.A.
|0.00%
|3.6%
|2%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Oi S.A. and Telecom Argentina S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oi S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Telecom Argentina S.A.
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
Competitively Telecom Argentina S.A. has an average price target of $15, with potential downside of -4.46%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oi S.A. and Telecom Argentina S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 59% of Telecom Argentina S.A. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oi S.A.
|4.21%
|0%
|-5.71%
|20%
|-56%
|23.75%
|Telecom Argentina S.A.
|-1.92%
|-4.63%
|27.93%
|3.81%
|-15.37%
|8.61%
For the past year Oi S.A. was more bullish than Telecom Argentina S.A.
Summary
Telecom Argentina S.A. beats Oi S.A. on 8 of the 10 factors.
