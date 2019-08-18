Oi S.A. (OIBR-C)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO), both competing one another are Diversified Communication Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oi S.A. 2 0.00 N/A 31.46 0.06 Telecom Argentina S.A. 16 0.00 N/A 0.28 59.51

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Telecom Argentina S.A. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Oi S.A. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Oi S.A. is currently more affordable than Telecom Argentina S.A., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oi S.A. and Telecom Argentina S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oi S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Telecom Argentina S.A. 0.00% 3.6% 2%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Oi S.A. and Telecom Argentina S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oi S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Telecom Argentina S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Telecom Argentina S.A.’s potential upside is 34.29% and its average price target is $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oi S.A. and Telecom Argentina S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.3% respectively. Competitively, Telecom Argentina S.A. has 59% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oi S.A. 4.21% 0% -5.71% 20% -56% 23.75% Telecom Argentina S.A. -1.92% -4.63% 27.93% 3.81% -15.37% 8.61%

For the past year Oi S.A. was more bullish than Telecom Argentina S.A.

Summary

Telecom Argentina S.A. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Oi S.A.