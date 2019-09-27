Oi S.A. (OIBR-C)’s Financial Results Comparing With Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD)

As Diversified Communication Services businesses, Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oi S.A. 1 0.00 N/A 31.46 0.06 Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 25 0.00 1.20B -8.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oi S.A. and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oi S.A. and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oi S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 4,815,409,309.79% -131.3% -2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Oi S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.9% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. has 77.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oi S.A. 4.21% 0% -5.71% 20% -56% 23.75% Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 13.22% 19.7% -17.78% -37.23% -86.88% -76.76%

For the past year Oi S.A. has 23.75% stronger performance while Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. has -76.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Oi S.A. beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.