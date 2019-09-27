Oi S.A. (OIBR-C)’s Financial Results Comparing With Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD)

As Diversified Communication Services businesses, Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oi S.A.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|31.46
|0.06
|Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.
|25
|0.00
|1.20B
|-8.11
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Oi S.A. and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Oi S.A. and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oi S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.
|4,815,409,309.79%
|-131.3%
|-2.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Oi S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.9% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. has 77.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oi S.A.
|4.21%
|0%
|-5.71%
|20%
|-56%
|23.75%
|Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.
|13.22%
|19.7%
|-17.78%
|-37.23%
|-86.88%
|-76.76%
For the past year Oi S.A. has 23.75% stronger performance while Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. has -76.76% weaker performance.
Summary
Oi S.A. beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.