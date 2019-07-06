OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.97 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta means OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $26, with potential upside of 978.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 26.3% respectively. 8.89% are OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.