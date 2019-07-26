OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Since OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 97.19 N/A -1.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7%

Risk & Volatility

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has beta of 1.74 which is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.4 average price target and a 175.72% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. About 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.