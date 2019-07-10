OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

As Biotechnology businesses, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 25 8.94 N/A -2.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Volatility & Risk

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. In other hand, NanoString Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NanoString Technologies Inc. are 3.1 and 2.7 respectively. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 2.15% and its average target price is $29.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 80.6%. Insiders owned roughly 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bullish than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.