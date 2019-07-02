OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

As Biotechnology businesses, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 294.85 N/A -1.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 8.7 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Homology Medicines Inc. is $36, which is potential 92.10% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 81.2% respectively. Insiders owned 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Comparatively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 8.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.