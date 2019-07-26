OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Both OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.11 N/A -1.34 0.00

Demonstrates OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. From a competition point of view, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.94 beta which is 194.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.9 average target price and a 199.45% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 57.4% respectively. About 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.