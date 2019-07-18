OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 1.78 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Its competitor 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 26.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.