OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OHRP) Reaches $5.39 After 4.00% Up Move; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Has 1.54 Sentiment

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 77 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 50 decreased and sold holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 47.35 million shares, up from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Phillips 66 Partners LP in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 39 Increased: 46 New Position: 31.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $555,333 activity.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 174,110 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

Rr Advisors Llc holds 7% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP for 1.21 million shares. Samson Capital Management Llc owns 92,823 shares or 5.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has 3.38% invested in the company for 10.44 million shares. The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Capital Management Llc has invested 3.03% in the stock. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny, a New York-based fund reported 337,939 shares.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation midstream assets. The company has market cap of $6.39 billion. It operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $140.94M for 11.33 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.83% EPS growth.

