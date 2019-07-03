OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Comparing side by side

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 163.43 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bullish than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.